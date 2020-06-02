Nazareth Child Care Center Closing in JP After 25 Years Due to ‘Financial Considerations’

The Nazareth Child Care Center is closing its Jamaica Plain program due to increased operational costs, and consolidating with its Dorchester program.



Janet MacDougall, Divisional Director of Child Care for Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston, provided a letter on May 26 to families of the child care center outlining the reasons for the Jamaica Plain program's closure.

"While Catholic Charities continually strives to serve working families, increases to building operating expenses and program related costs of care, along with the overall cost of the renovations necessary to the Nazareth building have become too great for us to continue the program at its current location," wrote MacDougall.

MacDougall wrote it was with a "heavy heart" that the decision was made to close the program at 19 Joseph St.

The letter states that they're working with the Nazareth teaching team as they will make the transition to the Yawkey Child Care Center in Dorchester. Several options in Jamaica Plain were also suggested as possible child care possibilities for families. MacDougall offered help with families to assess their childcare options through informal Zoom conference meetings on May 27 and 28.

A call to Nazareth Child Care Center was not returned to Jamaica Plain News.