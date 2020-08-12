Historical Society Leading (Real Life) Walking Tours of Stony Brook, Hyde Square, Jamaica Pond and More

The Jamaica Plain Historical Society is leading four real life walking tours during the next four weekends.



The hourlong tours are on Saturdays . The tour schedule is as follows: Stony Brook; Hyde Square; Green Street; and Jamaica Pond.

JPHS has had to adapt their tours to modern pandemic times.

"Luckily, the tours are all outside and that also makes things safer. We normally pass around images for folks to look at and so we've built web pages to allow folks to look at those on their phones (separately) instead," said JPHS President Gretchen Grozier.

There will be multiple guides on each tour with voice amplifiers that will allow people to be spaced out. The 10 volunteers have all been providing tours for 25 years since the tours began, will all be wearing masks, and have extra masks for people if someone doesn't bring one.

"I'm excited to give tours again - it's such a great feeling to have people on a tour and see their faces as they get a chance to appreciate the rich history of JP. [I think that will still happen even in a mask!]" said Grozier.

All tours are free and open to the public. They last 60 to 90 minutes.

No reservations are required, but you are invited to sign up ahead of time using this form -- to help plan how many guides are needed.

Click here for more information about Jamaica Plain Historical Society tours.