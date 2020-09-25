JP Centre/South Main Streets Updates Mission Statement to Focus More on Equity and Diversity

The board of directors for JP Centre/South Main Street recently voted to update the organization's mission statement to direct more focus on issues of equity and diversity in the business district.



The new mission statement will be a guiding force in development of programs, events, and strategic planning.

The organization's new mission statement is as follows:

JP Centre/South Main Streets works to support and enhance a vibrant, multicultural business district which contributes to a diverse, welcoming community for people to live, work, and visit.

The organization's objectives are as follows:

ECONOMIC VITALITY: Assisting and attracting both existing and new businesses to achieve a lively, diverse, and equitable center of commercial and community activity.

DESIGN: Using an inclusive design approach to improve access for people of all ages and abilities. Improving the district’s appearance and creating an inviting atmosphere by addressing public safety, litter, and transportation issues, and promoting storefront and public improvement projects.

PROMOTION: Conducting marketing, communications, and events to increase visibility and patronage of the local economy and community engagement.

ORGANIZATION: Fostering an adaptable organization with broad community engagement, robust partnerships, and active volunteers.