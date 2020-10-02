Redevelopment of Hailey Apartments Would Add 435 Affordable/Upper Middle-Income Units to Public Housing Units

The proposed redevelopment of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments would include a 1-to-1 replacement of the existing 253 public housing units and add 435 more housing units.



The proposed project by The Community Building, Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC), and Urban Edge, is only Phase I of redevelopment the apartment complex in Jackson Square.

Phase One is on the southeast portion of the existing apartments, and would include the construction of approximately 435 new affordable and upper middle-income apartments. To reiterate, the current 253 public housing units would be replaced with 253 new public housing units, according to the Boston Planning & Development Agency. There would also be approximately 290 parking spaces, according to the developers' Letter of Intent.

The proposed development is planned to align with the city's Imagine Boston 2030 and Plan: JP/Rox on preserving diversity, preventing displacement, accelerating creation of affordable housing, enhancing public realm, and more.