Early Voting Available at These Boston Polling Sites Oct. 17-30

Polling sites across the country are going to be packed this Election Day. But you can save yourself some time and vote early in October.





Before you vote, check out your voter registration status click here.

Early voting locations are all across the city, and will be available in individual neighborhoods on particular days.

Early voting is available in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Margarita Muniz Academy Gymnasium (20 Child St.) from 11 am to 7 pm on both days.

You can vote early at City Hall on the following days and times: Oct. 19, 9 am-5 pm; Oct. 20, 9 am-8 pm; Oct. 21, 9 am-5 pm; Oct. 22, 9 am-8 pm; Oct. 23, 9 am-5 pm; Oct. 26, 9 am-5 pm; Oct. 27, 9 am-8 pm; Oct. 28, 9 am-5 pm; Oct. 29, 9 am-8 pm; and Oct. 30, 9 am-5 pm.

Click here for a full list of all early voting locations across the city.