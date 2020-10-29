COVID Testing Not Being Offered at Brookside Community Center Starting Nov. 6

With New England fall weather upon us, the Brookside Community Health Center is closing its outside COVID-19 testing and resource site on Nov. 5.

Brookside Community Health Center is part of the Brigham & Women's Hospital, and has operated the test site for six months. It's also been a distribution site for care kits, a a voter registration location, and more.

"We understand this continues to be a challenging time for so many of us and are committed to identifying an indoor location where we can serve you consistently throughout the winter months. We are actively working on finding that location and will share additional details as soon as they are available," said Mimi (Margaret) Jolliffe, Executive Director of Brookside Community Health Center.

Jolliffe also supplied further resources for COVID testing:

There is drive-through testing, by appointment at 1245 Centre St. (just past the Faulkner Hospital). Call 617-724-7000 for details.

You can also check out these links for a testing site near you:

boston.gov/departments/public-health-commission/map-covid-19-testing-sites

mass.gov/covid-19-testing

Nurse Director Meg Cole also provided a recap on Brookside's Facebook page of two October days at the testing site.

Oct. 21 Stats:

430 patients tested

171 screened for Social Determinants of Health (SDOH)

71 (42%) of those screened were Brigham Primary Care patients

30 (18%) screened positive for food insecurity

2 patients were registered to vote

440 care kits distributed

181 bags of food/gift certificates distributed

Oct. 22 Stats:

444 patients tested

175 screened for SDOH

103 (59%) of those screened were Brigham Primary Care patients

104 (59%) screened positive for food insecurity

7 patients were registered to vote

450 care kits distributed

202 bags of food/gift certificates distributed