Victim Identified in Creighton Street Homicide

The victim of a Creighton Street shooting on Nov. 6 has been identified as a 28-year-old man from Boston.



Chris Helms

District E-13 Boston Police responded to a radio call for shots fired near 11 Creighton Street around 11 pm on Nov. 6.

Officers located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to BPDnews.com. Two males were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third victim, Shawn Rae Hewson, 28, of Boston, was also transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police Department are actively investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. You can also assist the investigation anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).