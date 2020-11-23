Three Proposals Pitched for Arborway Improvements Project

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) pitched three proposals targeted at improving the Arborway at a recent public meeting.

Currently there are two traffic rotaries: Kelley Circle by Jamaica Pond and Murray Circle on Centre Street by the Arnold Arboretum. One proposal would keep both circles, one would remove Kelley Circle, and one would remove both circles.

"While each alternative has a set of unique design features, they are all designed to improve safety and accessibility for all users along the Arborway, better balance the various demands placed on the roadway, and create a welcoming environment with enhanced public access that reflects the natural and cultural history of the site," said the DCR.

Each proposal includes:

Safety improvements for all modes on all roadway segments

Improved visibility and safety at all crosswalks

New wayfinding signage to guide cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians

Entrances and exits from side streets promote slower speeds

New bicycle and pedestrian connections and networks

Vehicle through-traffic is directed to Mainline

Carriage ways are reduced to one travel lane while maintaining access to abutters

Overall increases in recreational green space

New and replacement tree plantings for lost trees due to disease, normal decline, urban hazards, or proposed improvements

Opportunities for historical markers and informational stations

DCR's website says that a proposal will be selected this winter, and construction is expected to begin in 2021 and last two years.

Detailed information about all three proposals can be viewed in the chart below.