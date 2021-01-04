Win Restaurant Gift Cards From JP Local First #JPLovesFood Promotion

Jamaica Plain Local First has launched a social media promotion starting Monday that will award gift cards to three restaurants a week through the duration of the promotion.

http://jplocalfirst.org/

This week customers can win gift cards to Blue Nile, the Joint, and Brassica Kitchen.

Two customers who purchase food from a featured restaurant will win a $50 gift card to be “gifted” to a friend or family member. There will be two winners chosen per restaurant.

The #JPLovesFood program will run from January 4 to February 28, with three independent Jamaica Plain restaurants featured each week. So that means three different JP restaurants and six winners each week.

Restaurant gift cards will be purchased by Jamaica Plain Local First (JPLF) to support the local independent businesses. To participate, the restaurant must be independent and located in Jamaica Plain. Participating restaurants also must be able to sell $50 gift cards or gift certificates to JPLF.

Participating restaurants will include a JPLF printed insert for takeout bags that will provide customers instructions enter the contest by posting on social media using the hashtag #JPLovesFood.

JPLF will announce contest winners.

Restaurant owners interested in participating can email jplocalfirst@gmail.com.