BPDA Giving Update of Plan: JP/ROX at JPNC on Jan. 21

The Boston Planning & Redevelopment Agency (BPDA) will be at the next Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council (JPNC) to provide an update on how development projects have contributed to meeting the goals of Plan: JP/Rox.



The BPDA will be providing an update, and collecting feedback from the community on the implementation of the plan.

The guidelines outlined in Plan: JP/ROX were adopted by the BPDA's Board of Directors on March 2, 2017. The plan provides recommendations and strategies on developing former industrial sites, affordable housing, jobs and businesses, guidelines for urban design, and suggestions for improvements to transportation, connections, open space, sustainability, and the public realm.

The plan was created after an intense 2.5 year planning process that engaged the community to plan the area between Forest Hills, Egleston Square, and Jackson Square.

This meeting will be held virtually, and will be open to the public. To access the meeting from a computer, please use the link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 84313228612?pwd= YlNKSGZzUnc2d1lqbE5pdmtNS2RUUT 09

Meeting ID: 84313228612; Passcode: 697477

Or by telephone, call 929-205-6099 and follow the prompts to enter the Meeting ID: 843 1322 8612 and Passcode: 697477