Oliver-Dávila Elected Chair of Boston School Committee; Applications Wanted for Vacant Seat

Alexandra Oliver-Dávila was elected chairperson of the Boston School Committee. A position she was quickly elected to in November of the former chair resigned.



“Growing up as a Latina learning English in Boston, I am intimately familiar with the hurt and pain caused by racist practices and ideologies, and I have experienced the barriers to opportunity that our young people encounter every day,” said Oliver-Dávila. “There is much challenging work ahead to develop our competencies and closely examine our policies to improve outcomes for our students. I thank my fellow members for their support and their unwavering commitment to our students and families.”

Oliver-Dávila is a Roslindale resident and a Boston Public School parent. Her term will expire January 1, 2024.

Like Oliver-Dávila, Michael O’Neill, was also elected to vice chairperson in an unanimous vote at the Annual Organizational Meeting on Jan. 4.

Oliver-Dávila has been the executive director of Sociedad Latina since 1999. According to its website, Sociedad Latina works with the Latino youth and families, "...to end the cycle of poverty, inequality to access of health services, and lack of educational and professional opportunities in our community.

The Boston School Committee is also accepting applications to fill a vacant position. Click here for an application. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 29th at noon.