The Promise of the Arnold Arboretum Each Year in Paintings of Anthony Apesos

The beauty of Arnold Arboretum is wonderfully captured by Jamaica Plain's Anthony Apesos in an online show available through February 7.



All images are republished here with permission by the artist. The exhibit can be viewed on the Arnold Arboretum website.

The Forest Hills resident, who can see the arboretum from his windows also teaches at Lesley University.

"It is hard to say what inspires me. I will see a place that I've passed many times before and suddenly want to paint it," said Apesos to Jamaica Plain News. "Was it the quality of light? The growth of the foliage, depending on the season, or the direction from which I approach a place? Or perhaps my mood at the time? It is as though the place calls to me and says, 'Look.'"

Apesos said his favorite spots in the Arnold Arboretum include Hemlock Hill, the Conifer Path, and, "The place where Bussey Creek goes through the viaduct, because it seems to be enchanted."

He added that his main inspiration as a landscape painter are the works of John Constable and Samuel Palmer.

The exhibits can be viewed on the Arboretum website. Apesos’ work will be available through Feb. 7.