‘Show Your Love’ Valentine’s Day Projection Show This Weekend on J.P. Licks Building

Community members' messages of love will be projected in a special Valentine's Day show on the J.P. Licks building on Feb. 12, 13, and 14.



The show will be projected continuously on a loop (about 15 minutes long) each night from 5 to 9 pm. The show is being voluntarily produced by Kate Raisz of 42 Degrees North Media, which is based in the Brewery Complex.

The projection show will support JP Centre/South Main Streets. Community members donated $10 to be part of the show by providing their V-Day messages.

Videos of the show will also be posted on JPCSMS' YouTube and Facebook pages.

J.P. Licks is located at 659 Centre St.