Video: Boston Pols Implore BIPOC, Elderly to Get COVID Vaccine (When Available)

Numerous Boston elected officials including Suffolk County's District Attorney and Sheriff teamed up together for a Mass.gov encouraging residents to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.



Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, District Attorney Rachael Rollins, At-Large Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, Boston City Council President Kim Janey, and State Rep. Nika Elugardo (D-15th Suffolk), are among numerous elected official of color encouraging Black, Latinx, and people older than 65 years old. Tompkins office produced the video.

"When it's my turn, I will do it," says State Rep. Russell Holmes (D-6th Suffolk).

"As soon as I can, I will do it," says Wu.

Last week I was given 20 vaccine appointment slots and 6 hours to fill them. Anger at the process aside, we called elders in highly impacted communities. We filled the slots but struggled to get black elders to go. Help spread the word to BIPOC friends and family. Get the shot!! pic.twitter.com/NCL0a23rga — Nika Elugardo (@NikaElugardo) February 15, 2021

Elugardo tweeted about her own recent personal experience of being given short notice to fill 20 vaccine spots, and it was hard to convince Black elders to get vaccinated.

Elugardo told Jamaica Plain News there are four most common concerns for why older Black people are apprehensive to get vaccinated:

They remember Tuskegee experiments and don’t want to be a Guinea pig They think that medical practitioners working at vaccination sites serving a lot of people of color will treat people of color differently and in a less safe manner Trump really rushed the vaccine and they can’t trust the vaccine as a result Elugardo said she heard people saying they can get really sick or even die from the vaccine

"The first three groups generally express willingness to get the shot later after many others have demonstrated the safety," said Elugardo. "The last group and some of the third group maybe lean a bit conspiracy theory and aren’t likely to change their minds unless someone they really respect nudges and/or goes with them."