JP’s Martinson is Concertmaster in Boston Baroque’s New Ensemble X-tet

Boston Baroque's new period string chamber ensemble is starring Jamaica Plain's Grammy Award nominated concertmaster Christina Martinson.



A new concert documentary premiering March 12 provides viewers with a look behind the scenes as X-tet, the new string ensemble, great ready for the performance.

Martinson is concertmaster and first violin for X-tet. She has been a featured soloist for Boston Baroque, the Handel and Haydn Society, The Bach Ensemble, Tempesta di Mare, the Unicamp Symphony Orchestra in Brazil and the Philharmonisch Orkest Mozart in Amsterdam.

The documentary is being filmed and produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Hansen.

The film will premiere on March 19th at 7 pm, with an encore presentation on

March 20th at 7 pm. Tickets for the program are $10, and are included in virtual season subscription packages. Both may be purchased online at baroque.boston.