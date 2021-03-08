Coming Soon: Development Meetings for Mildred Hailey, 3193 & 3390 Washington St

Three upcoming March public meetings will discuss a trio of ongoing development projects.



There will be a virtual impact advisory group meeting meeting of phase one of the redevelopment of the Mildred Hailey Apartments on March 8 from 6 to 8 pm. Phase I of the redevelopment includes a 1-to-1 replacement of the existing 253 public housing units and add 435 more housing units. The 435 units would be deemed affordable and upper middle-income apartments.

This meeting will follow up two previous meetings (Oct. 22 and Nov. 5). There will be a presentation by the project development team in regards to a request for supplemental info. And there will be a review of follow up considerations for the project.

This meeting is for commentary from the Impact Advisory Group, and there will also be time to allow for questions from the general public who are in attendance. This is a Zoom meeting, please register using this link, and then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting.

There will be a public meeting on March 9, 6 to 8 pm, to discuss the proposed changes to the BPDA approved project at 3193 Washington St. This project as originally approved in 2016, as a 5-story building with 40 condominium residential units, ground floor commercial space, 20 vehicle parking spaces, and 40 bicycle parking spaces. This meeting is to discuss the developers request to change the project from condos to rental units.

This is a Zoom meeting, and you must register using this link, then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting.

There will be a public meeting about the BMS Paper project at 3390 Washington St. on March 11 from 6 to 8 pm. This is a proposed project to redevelop BMS Paper's building, a store on the property. This project is for a proposed 160 residential units with a first floor restaurant, and the expansion of BMS Paper. The meeting will include a presentation followed by Q&A and comments from the general public.

