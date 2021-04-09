‘Resurgence’ Projection Show, Outdoor Events at First Baptist Benefitting Non-Profit Campaign

The Centre for Faith, Art, and Justice, the non-profit organization sponsored and housed by First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain, will be hosting a series of three outdoor events the next three Saturdays.



The events will be on April 10, April 17, and April 24 at 7pm.

The purpose of these events is to highlight the capital campaign to finish the rebuild of the upstairs sanctuary/community space which was originally destroyed when the building burned down in 2005.

The events will highlight the “Resurgence” projection show created by MASARY which will be shown across the front of our building every night from 7 to 10 pm from now until the first week of May. In addition, the events will feature live music and performances from local artists, speeches from community leaders and activists, as well as more information on the work the Centre does in our community and the work we hope to do in the future with our newly renovated space.