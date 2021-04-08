Community Fridge Now Available Behind City Feed

A community fridge was recently placed behind City Feed and Supply on Centre Street and people are welcome to take and provide food as they please.



David Warner, president and co-founder of City Feed and Supply, said an employee brought the idea of a community fridge at the location to his attention. He reached out to chef Irene Li of Mei Mei to learn more about it, and decided to give it a try.

"We thought that location would be the most convenient as well as out of the way as much as possible of cars and where we could get power to it," said Warner, in regards to the placement of the fridge. "We paid to have the electrical installed for it, but the volunteers have covered all of the other costs involved as well as make sure the area is monitored and maintained."

Warner said City Feed is providing some food, and he saw City Fresh had put some ready to go meals in recently. J.P. Licks had also asked if they cut put ice cream in it!

Previously, there had been a community fridge in Hyde Square outside of D’Friends Barbershop, but it was destroyed in a shooting.

The rules of the new community fridge include:

Anyone can take from the fridge

Anyone can give to the fridge

Rescued food is best! A goal is to reduce food waste while feeding the community.

Make sure food you donate is clean

It's suggested that you wash any food thoroughly before eating/cooking

Ingredients should be listed on prepared foods

Please label donated foods with the made date

Please label donated food with an estimated expiration date

Use the provided hand sanitizer

Wear a mask

Please use the wipes to wipe down the handles of the fridge