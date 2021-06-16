Jackson Square Stop & Shop Hosting Vaccine Clinic on June 17

The Jackson Square Stop & Shop in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Thursday, June 17.



The clinic will be held from 10 am to 4 pm in the store’s parking lot.

Stop & Shop’s vaccine clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine, which is now approved for ages 12+. Patients under 18 must have written consent of a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine and those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or authorized representative. No insurance is necessary, and vaccines are given at no cost. Those administering will follow disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all patients. Appointments are recommended, but not required.

More than 250 of Stop & Shop pharmacy locations across the Northeast are also now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can walk-in to their nearest pharmacy clinic to receive the Moderna or Pfizer series or single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.