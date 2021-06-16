Free Outdoor Juneteenth Concert at First Baptist Church

Two Jamaica Plain organizations are teaming up to present a free Juneteenth concert with all donations going to the Black Umbrella Project.



New England Jazz Connections, which was created by JP resident Greg Loughman, is partnering with JP Centre/South Main Streets, to present the Fred Woodard Jazz Collective on June 19 at 2 pm at First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.).

"New England Jazz Connections is excited to present Fred Woodard and his group, and to support the Black Umbrella Project. The combination of good music, community building, and raising up folk who are making a positive change in the world is what our organization is all about," said Loughman.

"JP Centre/South Main Streets is excited to partner with New England Jazz Connections to present this concert. From the history of Jazz, to Fred Woodard's outstanding work, to the mission of the Black Umbrella Project, we feel this event will help honor the Juneteenth celebration in our community," said JPCSMS Director Ginger Brown.

The concert is free, but attendees are being asked register by clicking here.

The concert will feature the Fred Woodard Jazz Collective, and is a fundraiser for the Black Umbrella Project. One hundred percent of all donations will go to the Black Umbrella Project. The Project's mission is "to propel a shift in the socio-economic narrative by promoting social equity, economic development, and community advocacy through empowering and educating the BI-POC community (Black, Indigenous, and People of color). One of the goals of the Black Umbrella Project is to create visibility for local BIPOC owned businesses by supporting and promoting their products and services."

All musicians will be paid by the hosts of the concert.

Woodard is a Boston-based musician who has performed at events, including The Discover Jazz Festival, The Providence Jazz and Blues Festival, The Kingfield Jazz and Blues Festival and The Iowa City Jazz Festival. He is also a teacher at the Roland Hayes School of Music in Roxbury.