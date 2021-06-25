Boston Ward 11 JP/Roxbury to Elect Delegates to Democratic State Convention on June 28

Registered Democrats in Boston Ward 11 will hold a caucus on June 28, 2021 to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.



The caucus will take place virtually. Democrats who wish to participate may register by clicking here. Registration will begin at 5 pm and the caucus will be called to order at 6 pm.

This year’s state convention will be held on September 25th in Lowell at the Tsongas Arena. Democrats from across the state will come together to adopt a party platform, discuss party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections. The event will take place in line with all federal, state and local health guidelines and will include a virtual option for participation.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Boston Ward 11. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 years of age by June 15, 2021 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or an alternate. Ward 11 can elect 16 delegates and four alternates to the convention. Youth, people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at bit.ly/Add-On-App by August 6, 2021.

Those interested in getting involved with the Boston Ward 11 Democratic Committee should contact Marie Turley at 617-699-1681 or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BostonWard11.