Italian Home for Children Receives $5,000 From Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation

The Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation has provided a $5,000 grant to Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain for their translation services.
Having translation services will allow clients and families who speak a language other than English to receive mental health support from the Italian Home for the Children.
From left to right: Joe McLean, Vice President of Agency Advancement at Italian Home For the Children; Susan Keays, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Italian Home for the Children; Andrea Borowiecki, VP, Charitable Giving & Community Engagement at Rockland Trust.