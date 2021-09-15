Prelim Results: Hicks Finishes First in D6 Race; Wu and Essaibi-George Final Two in Mayor’s Race

Kendra Hicks finished first in Tuesday's preliminary Boston City Council District 6 race, setting up a November municipal election against Mary Tamer.



Update as of 10:22 am (September 15):

The city tabulated all vote totals after working through the night.

In the District 6 race Kendra Hicks received 49.97% of votes (9,236), with Mary Tamer getting 43.19% of votes (7,984), and Winnie Eke received 6.43% of votes (1,188). Hicks bested Tamer by 1,252 votes. There were also 76 write-in votes.

The mayor's race saw Michelle Wu receiving 33.36%, with Annissa Essaibi George coming in second with 22.48%, followed by Andrea Campbell at 19.72% and Kim Janey at 19.47%.

Below are the totals for all candidates:

ANNISSA ESSAIBI GEORGE 24,186 22.48% RICHARD A SPAGNUOLO 282 0.26% ANDREA JOY CAMPBELL 21,221 19.72% KIM M JANEY 20,946 19.47% MICHELLE WU 35,888 33.36% JON SANTIAGO 364 0.34% ROBERT CAPPUCCI 1,175 1.09% JOHN F BARROS 3,436 3.19% Write-in 94

The Boston City Council at-large race was whittled down to eight candidates for the November municipal election.

Incumbents Michael Flaherty received 14.99% (41,299), and Julia Mejia 14.07% (38,675) placed first and second.

They were followed by

Ruthzee Louijeune with 12.13% (33,425)

Erin Murphy with 8.29% (22,835)

Carla Monteiro with 6.84% (18,844)

David Halbert with 6.14% (16,921)

Althea Garrison with 6.10% (16,810)

Bridget Nee-Walsh with 5.49% (15,118)

CARLA B MONTEIRO 18,844 6.84% ALTHEA GARRISON 16,810 6.10% BRIDGET M NEE-WALSH 15,118 5.49% SAID A ABDIKARIM 7,725 2.80% RUTHZEE LOUIJEUNE 33,425 12.13% KELLY F BATES 12,735 4.62% DAVID HALBERT 16,921 6.14% JULIA MEJIA 38,765 14.07% ROY A OWENS SR 5,223 1.90% NICK VANCE 3,943 1.43% MICHAEL F FLAHERTY 41,299 14.99% JON M SPILLANE 11,155 4.05% JAMES REGINALD COLIMON 4,671 1.70% ERIN J MURPHY 22,835 8.29% DONNIE DIONICIO PALMER JR 6,823 2.48% ALEXANDER J GRAY 11,263 4.09% DOMINGOS DAROSA 7,139 2.59% Write-in 845 0.31%

Late Tuesday Night

Hicks excitedly declared victory on social media before results were posted on the city's website. And as of 8 am, the city's website had only posted results from 11 of 36 precincts in District 6.

THANK YOU #D6!! WE CAME IN FIRST PLACE BY 818 VOTES !! THIS IS YOUR WIN, LET'S BRING THE PEOPLE TO CITY HALL ON NOVEMBER 2ND!! #BOSPOLI — Kendra Hicks (@hicks4district6) September 15, 2021

Winnie Eke came in third in her first election.

In the mayoral race, At-Large City Councilor Michelle Wu announced she had placed in the top two. Like Hicks, Wu also made her announcement before Boston's Elections Department provided any results, as it was slow to provide any information.

"I can confirm we made the top two... I want to thank this amazing field of candidates." @wutrain #bospoli pic.twitter.com/rmI3C4LcEw — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) September 15, 2021

District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell addressed her supporters at her election party around 11:15 pm, and told them that she hadn't advanced out of the preliminary. Acting Mayor Kim Janey said she would not speak, and had sent supporters home, and later conceded that she had lost.

At-Large City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George told supporters at her campaign's election party that she would advance to the municipal election in November.

Candidates knowing they would advance to the municipal election before the Elections Department provided vote totals to the public is common. Poll workers post ward and precinct numbers outside of polling sites after voting ends, and campaign workers relay that info.

And there was a good reason for why the city was slow to announce results said the Massachusetts Elections Division of the Secretary of State.

Reminder for those eager for election results tonight -- last minute returns of ballots to drop boxes means a later count than past elections. Ballots need to be checked in at City Hall before they can be counted & added to the precinct tallies. — Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) September 15, 2021

In the D6 race, official results or not, congratulations poured in for Hicks on social media.

Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) September 15, 2021

Go Kendra! — Bryan Barash 🏳️‍🌈 (@bryanbarash) September 15, 2021

HASTA LA VICTORIA! ✨ — 32BJ SEIU (@32BJSEIU) September 15, 2021