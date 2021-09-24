Banned Books Week at Jamaica Plain Branch Library

In recognition of Banned Books Week, the Jamaica Plain Branch Library is featuring some commonly banned books, with a chance to win one of them.
The theme this year is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." The display is presented by the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library, and will be up through Oct. 2.
"Sharing stories important to us means sharing a part of ourselves. Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Censorship, on the other hand, creates barriers," said the Friends' newsletter.
You can learn more about banned books at ala.org/bbooks. Visitors can also enter a raffle for a chance to win one of the featured banned books.
Below are a list of the banned and challenged books on display:
George by Alex Gino
All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely
Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Stamped (for kids) by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X Kendi
Eleanor and Park by Rainbow Rowell
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Captain Underpants #11 by Dav Pilkey
Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
Looking for Alaska by John Green
