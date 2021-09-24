Banned Books Week at Jamaica Plain Branch Library

In recognition of Banned Books Week, the Jamaica Plain Branch Library is featuring some commonly banned books, with a chance to win one of them.



The theme this year is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." The display is presented by the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library, and will be up through Oct. 2.

"Sharing stories important to us means sharing a part of ourselves. Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Censorship, on the other hand, creates barriers," said the Friends' newsletter.

You can learn more about banned books at ala.org/bbooks. Visitors can also enter a raffle for a chance to win one of the featured banned books.

Below are a list of the banned and challenged books on display:

George by Alex Gino

All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Stamped (for kids) by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X Kendi

Eleanor and Park by Rainbow Rowell

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Captain Underpants #11 by Dav Pilkey

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson

Looking for Alaska by John Green

Learned more about banned books here: ala.org/bbooks