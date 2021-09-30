Photos: 28th Annual JP Open Studios

After a one year hiatus JP Open Studios was back this past weekend, and only outside.



This year's two-day free event showcased the artwork of more than 100 artists at more than 40 local sites including outside of artists’ studios, the schoolyard at the historic Eliot School, Jameson & Thompson Framers outside at Bartlett Square, and more.

This was the 28th year of JP Open Studios organized by the Jamaica Plain Arts Council.

Check out some photos from around the neighborhood. And hopefully next year we can do it inside artists' studios.

Photos by Shaheen Pooladvand

