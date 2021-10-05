Said & Done Tattoo Open on South Street

There's a new tattoo shop in Jamaica Plain.



Gabrielle Hahn opened Said & Done Tattoo at 68 South St., in July. Along with Hahn, who's been tattooing since 1998, there are two other tattoo artists -- Kae James and Alina Gerrish MacLean.

Hahn has a BFA in printmaking and specializes in custom work, according to her bio.

James' bio states, "They are anxiously awaiting your weird tat ideas."

MacLean received her BFA in Illustration from Lesley University College of Art and Design, and has been teaching there as an Adjunct Professor in Illustration since 2018, according to her bio.

Here's how to book an appointment with the artists. And check out their work below:

