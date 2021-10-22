Congresswoman Pressley Comforts Kiddo at Daycare, Touts Build Back Better Act

On a tour of Ellis Early Learning, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley may not have been planning to comfort a little lady. But that's exactly what happened during a recent visit.



When you’re having a rough morning at daycare and ⁦@AyannaPressley⁩ is there to help you out. ⁦@EllisEarlyLearn⁩ ⁦@NVSBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/SBUBu9JLvT — Corey Welford (@CoreyWelford) October 14, 2021

Pressley visited EEL on Oct. 14, and was also there to promote the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) that President Biden is pushing to pass. Among other things, the BBBA would lower childcare costs, and lower higher education costs.

“Massachusetts has some of the highest costs for childcare in the nation. Far too many families are struggling to keep up with these costs while our early educators remain undervalued for the critical work they do," said Pressley. "I visited Ellis Early Learning to hear directly from parents and early educators about the impact of this childcare crisis and the need to invest in childcare as the critical infrastructure that it is. The Build Back Better Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make these critical investments and we must legislate accordingly."

EEL opened earlier this year, and is economically integrated with roughly two-thirds of their families facing financial hardship and receive government subsidies to afford childcare, said Lauren Cook, EEL CEO. The remaining families pay full tuition.

EEL took over the space that previously housed Horizons for Homeless children care center at 555 Amory St. Horizons for Homeless moved into a state-of-the-art facility in Roxbury.

Cook said when doing their research for another location, they discovered that Jamaica Plain was in need of infant and toddler care. They have two locations in the South End.

"Like the South End, JP is home to a broad spectrum of incomes and identities; and it’s also home to families committed to social justice, making it an ideal neighborhood for Ellis," said Cook to Jamaica Plain News.

Cook said that due to JP being Boston's leafiest neighborhood, all classrooms are named after native trees. EEL has two infant classrooms, one infant/toddler classroom, two toddler classrooms, and one preschool classroom. They also have a therapy room called the Acorn Corner, and an indoor gross motor development room called the Pinecone Play Space.

Video: Rep. Pressley delivers remarks on the Build Back Better Act in the U.S. of Representatives on Oct. 21.