AG Healey Secures $800K from Bravo Pharmacy for Unlawful Auto-Refill Practices, Billing MassHealth for Unprovided Prescriptions

Attorney General Maura Healey announced an $800,000 settlement with Bravo Pharmacy for allegedly billing the state’s Medicaid program, MassHealth, for automatically refilled prescription medications, for a costly prescription multivitamin that was not provided to patients, and other prescriptions that were not authorized by a physician.



Healey announced the settlement on Thursday, in which Bravo Pharmacy, located at 3158 Washington St., in Jamaica Plain, and its owner, Dmitry Linkov, will be required to pay $800,000 to resolve the allegations, according to a press release.

Bravo must also implement a three-year independent compliance monitoring program to ensure future compliance with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to participation in MassHealth.

“This pharmacy’s improper billing and automatic refill practices resulted in unnecessary overpayments by MassHealth,” said Healey. “This resolution brings money back to our state, puts an end to these unlawful practices, and requires strict compliance with state and federal regulations moving forward.”

The AG’s investigation reported that from May 2017 through July 2021, Bravo allegedly submitted numerous claims for an uncommonly used and expensive vitamin supplement known as Hylavite. That supplement was not provided to patients. At the time, MassHealth’s rate of reimbursement for Hylavite was roughly $1,670 per 30-day supply.

The investigation into the pharmacy’s billing practices also determined that Bravo allegedly automatic refilled which violated MassHealth regulations. Current regulations prevent any Massachusetts pharmacy from refilling a prescription that was not explicitly requested by a MassHealth member or caregiver at the time of each filling event.