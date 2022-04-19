This Is What Twitter Recommended to Someone Who Just Moved to Jamaica Plain

Prerna Jagadeesh just moved to Jamaica Plain and wanted people to share their recommendations for the neighborhood. And, oh wow -- did people provide lots and lots of suggestions!



Some personal news: I've moved to Jamaica Plain, Boston! If you're in the area and would like to meet up or share recommendations, hmu 🥳 — Prerna Jagadeesh (@PrernaJagadeesh) April 17, 2022

People suggested particular food and drink at JP's restaurants, entertainment at local spots, local businesses, community events, and how to get involved with community meetup groups (online and out in JP).

@cityfeednews sandwiches. Empanadas from Pikalo & eat them at the Behan. Dram Night @thehavenjp. Wake Up the Earth. The Arnold Arboretum. Saturday morning run club at the Pond. @OnCentreJP. Everything Free JP Facebook group. Cheapest gas around is at Alfa Fuel in Rozzie. Welcome! — Jordan (@NewEnglandBrews) April 18, 2022

welcome to the neighborhood! definitely check out Brassica for good breakfast and brunch, Fiores and Blue Frog for baked goods 😍 and The Video Underground for the only video rental store I've seen left and some really good coffee and snacks ✨✨ — Tori (she/her/hers) (@toribilcik) April 18, 2022

Welcome to the Hub. JP has my favorite Hippie Happy Hour at Midway Cafe. Grateful Dead cover bands every Friday at 7. Well worth the trip for the experience. — bahearn12 (@bahearn121) April 18, 2022

welcome! Third Cliff Bakery is amazing, Chilacates for burritos, 30 South Street for vintage finds, and Papercuts for book shopping! 😊 — Rachael M (@rachael7290) April 18, 2022

Costello’s Tavern has local (townie) flavor and the cheapest drinks in the area. Good snacks too. — Brian Jencunas (@BrianPJencunas) April 18, 2022

Jamaica Plain is full of history -- and the Jamaica Plain Historical Society has great tours.

Great neighborhood! Check out Jamaica Plain Historical for great walking tours! — Lisa Leach (@MuzakLisa) April 18, 2022

Historically speaking, there are also abandoned bear dens! Yeah, they are pretty cool and unique.

Walk the Emerald Necklace, the abandoned bear dens in particular are pretty cool. — Jason G. Mahoney (@jgmahoney) April 18, 2022

And you're just in time for springtime and our local nature spots, and don't forget about Lilac Sunday on Mothers Day!

Welcome to JP! You're just in time for the Arboretum blooming. 🌻🌷🌼🌳😀 — quenby_bucklaew 🌻🌤 (@qbucklaew) April 18, 2022

And I know it sounds morbid, but take a walk through the Forest Hills Cemetery, it’s oddly beautiful. — joseph minehan (@joseyw33) April 18, 2022

Also, we didn't think that Coolidge Corner was located in JP, or Boston, for that matter...

Hop on over to coolidge corner soon! Best Trader Joe’s on the planet. — Kara VanGuilder (@thelifeofkara) April 18, 2022