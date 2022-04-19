This Is What Twitter Recommended to Someone Who Just Moved to Jamaica Plain

Prerna Jagadeesh just moved to Jamaica Plain and wanted people to share their recommendations for the neighborhood. And, oh wow -- did people provide lots and lots of suggestions!

People suggested particular food and drink at JP's restaurants, entertainment at local spots, local businesses, community events, and how to get involved with community meetup groups (online and out in JP).

Jamaica Plain is full of history -- and the Jamaica Plain Historical Society has great tours.

Historically speaking, there are also abandoned bear dens! Yeah, they are pretty cool and unique.

And you're just in time for springtime and our local nature spots, and don't forget about Lilac Sunday on Mothers Day!

Also, we didn't think that Coolidge Corner was located in JP, or Boston, for that matter...

