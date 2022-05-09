Community Servings Grows Food & Health Policy Program With Grant From Alletess Medical

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services and a leader in “food is medicine” research, advocacy and policy, today announced an expansion of its Food & Health Policy Program resulting from a grant from Alletess Medical Laboratory.



The Rockland-based company recently contributed $75,000 in funding that has supported staff positions dedicated to policy work, coaching and technical assistance as part of the Food is Medicine Coalition’s Accelerator, and the advancement of research and policy initiatives at the state and federal levels.

“Alletess Medical Laboratory is an important new partner to our organization and we are grateful for their generous contribution,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “Our Food & Health Policy team is hard at work on ways to expand access to medically tailored meals, not only in Massachusetts but nationwide, and to accelerate the adoption of this life-saving intervention more broadly in health care.”

Alletess Medical Laboratory has been a leader in the field of allergy and immunology testing since 1980. The company has also supported Community Servings by sending groups of volunteers to help the kitchen team prepare meals that are delivered to chronically and critically ill people throughout Massachusetts.

“Community Servings’ mission and expertise aligns with our organizational values and mission,” said Alletess CEO Veronica Kent. “Alletess is a pioneer in food allergy and sensitivity testing, while Community Servings is at the forefront of using food science to design medically tailored meals for those with specific medical needs. We both champion the belief that food is medicine.”

Community Servings currently produces 80,000 medically tailored meals per month, a 100% increase over the pre-pandemic amount. The Food & Health Policy Program focuses on increasing access to the medically tailored meal intervention and strengthening the evidence linking the meals to improved health outcomes and cost savings, as the foundation for advancing health care policies allowing for reimbursement of medically tailored meals.