20 Vendors Each Week! Sustainability-Focused Egleston Farmers Market Every Saturday

The Egleston Farmers Market is back at a new location, and with a focus on sustainability.



The market is taking place in the Community Servings parking lot (179 Amory St.), just around the corner from the Stony Brook T station.

The market is being organized by local sustainability organization Mendi, which was started in 2018 by designer/researcher Will DeConto and event organizer Caitlin Kenney.

"Mendi’s Boston fights 'throw-away' consumerism and fast fashion by helping people invest in what they have and redistributing our community’s excess through our events, workshops, and publications," said a press release. "Our Style Revival events have repaired, upcycled or redistributed over 5,000 units of unused clothing within our community so far - over 1,500 of those went to non-profits helping Boston’s homeless or people in need."

Each month there will be different workshops including a monthly mending circle, community swaps, live tailors, bicycle repair with Bikes Not Bombs, and a monthly e-waste event. The market will be a drop spot for textile recycling every week and for electronics recycling the first Saturday of each month. There will be swaps for books, kids clothing/toys, housewares, and more -- and any leftovers go to local nonprofits. A calendar of programming will be available on EglestonFarmersMarket.com.

And every week there will be around 20 vendors including local artisans and non-profits.

The market takes place every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, rain or shine. Below is a list of some regular and pop-up vendors:

REGULAR VENDORS

Mass Audubon (organic veggies, maple syrup, honey)

Oake Knoll Farms (cheese, yogurt, eggs, beef, pork, veal, maple syrup, honey)

Hearth Artisanal Breads (breads, bagels and other baked items)

Cini Coffee (Ethiopian hot/iced coffee)

Hooked (fresh fish, shellfish and smoked fish)

Orthai Thai Food (Thai iced tea + coffee, Thai sauces and meal kits)

Olive World

Mei Mei Dumplings (handmade savory + sweet dumplings)

Gamma’s Apothecary (CBD products for people and pets)

Buzz + Thrive Gardens (plants, succulents and cacti)

Beraka Juice (fresh pressed juice)

Naturel Juicing (fresh pressed juice)

Stormalong Cider (fresher pressed hard apple cider)

Lochtree (zero waste home and bodycare products)

Bikes Not Bombs

POP-UP VENDORS

The Neighborhood Farm (veggies, herbs plants, seedlings)

Humble Bones (granola)

Herb’s Harvest (jams, jellies + preserves)

Mugger’s Marrow (grilling glaze + marinade)

Continental Flavor (spice blend/seasoning)

Bootstrap Compost (composting company)

Dorchester Food Co Op (olive oil, coffee, tea, chocolate)

Drip N Dip (chocolate covered treats and baked goods)

One Bite Bakery (baked goods)

SavonDeCruzan Body Works (soaps + bodycare)

Leila Simon Hayes (art, quilts, stationary, home goods)

Ankara by Luciana (handmade home decor)

Colorwheel Designs (polymer clay jewelry)

True 9 Accessories (jewelry)

G Wallace Designs (art, cards, prints)

Ad Hoc Vintage

YellowLeaf Design (printed art + cards)

Tanzania School Foundation (African art)