Free Cooking Classes for Kids from Community Servings

Local non-profit Community Servings is offering free weekly cooking classes for children 9 to 13 on several Fridays including July 22.



Valerie Machinist, Director of Nutrition and Client Services at Community Servings, passed along the following info.

During Kids Kitchen kids will learn basic cooking skills, recipe exploration, nutrition education, and kitchen safety.

Kids will learn about healthy after-school snacks, fruit and veggie smoothies, baked mozzarella sticks, oven-baked chicken fingers, and healthy desserts, among others healthy and delicious recipes developed by our registered dietitian nutritionists.

This program is open to children ages 9-13 who are accompanied by an adult. Proof of vaccination and masks are required for all participants entering the building.

The Community Servings Learning Kitchen is located at 179 Amory St. To register contact Gisele at email ggaffney@servings.org or call 617-522-7777 ext. 281

Classes run from 2 to 3:30 pm on Fridays. There are classes on the following Fridays: July 22, July 29 (full), August 5, August 12, and August 19.