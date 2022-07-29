Celebrate National Night Out at Mozart Park on August 1

Join Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for free kids activities and more during National Night Out in Mozart Park on August 1.



Wu will be joined by Boston Police Department and elected officials honoring Boston's neighborhood crime watches. There will be food, entertainment and more.

There event is from 5 to 8 pm at Mozart Park (10 Mozart St.).

National Night Out started in 1984 by bringing civic groups, community organizations, police, residents and more together. More than 2.5 million people participated in the first National Night Out. Now more than 38 million participate annually.