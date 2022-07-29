No Nazi Homophobes in Jamaica Plain Rally on Saturday

In response to neo-Nazis showing up in Jamaica Plain last weekend, Solidarity Against Hate - Boston is organizing a rally to support the LGBTQIA+ community on Saturday.



Last weekend a group of neo-Nazis showed up to protest a drag queen story hour for kids at the Loring Greenough House. Community members showed up to protest the Nazis.

This Saturday at noon, the community is invited to be at the Soldiers Monument (across from the Loring Greenough house) at noon and bring signs, water, friends, family, and whatever else you think will support our Jamaica Plain community.