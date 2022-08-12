Restaurant Alert: Across The Border to Serve Up Cheetos Burrito and More in Hyde Square

Douglas and his wife Shantel Salazar started their Tex Mex style food truck Across the Border in 2018, and any day they will be opening their first brick and mortar restaurant in Hyde Square.



While not strictly vegan or vegetarian by any means, Across the Border proudly touts its Tex Mex vegan and vegetarian options. That includes vegan tacos that utilize a vegan beef crumble or vegan chicken. The Boston vegan burrito includes tater tots, vegan chicken or beef crumble, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan cheese, jalapenos, and you can add spicy sweet chili Doritos or Fritos.

A star element of the menu is some of America's most popular snacks: a variety of different flavors of Cheetos, Doritos, and Fritos.

Their website list best sellers including the mascot burrito -- your choice of chicken or steak, tater tots, melted cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and your choice of chips: Cheetos, Frits, or Doritos. Or you can have all three of the chips! The Cheetos burrito includes yellow rice, black beans, your choice of chicken or steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, melted cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos. The restaurant will open at 378A Centre St., taking the place of Pikalo (which moved down the street). They were hoping for an August 1 opening, according to their Facebook page. So any day they'll be open for business!