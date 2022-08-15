Spontaneous Celebrations Needs Help Your Help Solving the Case of the Missing Lanterns

Every year around Halloween, Spontaneous Celebrations leads one of the best neighborhood events -- lantern nights around Jamaica Pond. During the preceding weeks residents big and small create lanterns using three liter bottles. But unfortunately, the generous bottle donor that's provided the bottles is no longer making three liter bottles.

Esther Ro

"Have you seen any 3-liter bottles in a store near you? We’d love to find another supplier. We use the 3-liter bottles because they are wide enough for a candle. We also welcome other creative ideas!!!" said a Spontaneous Celebrations email blast. "Please let us know as soon as possible as we are already organizing volunteers for the end of August to prepare lanterns."

Please email Spontaneous Celebrations at SpontaneousCelebrations@gmail.com if you know of any three liter bottles or have other ideas.