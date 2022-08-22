Social Media Snapshots of Jamaica Plain Porchfest

Friends, family, pets, residents, tourists, and of course performers, enjoyed a beautiful sunny day during the Jamaica Plain Porchfest on Saturday.
Here are just some of the social media posts people shared.
The Tempo International Junior Rhythm section feeling Hot Hot Hot in Jamaica Plain @JP_02130 at #JPporchfest, this year featuring Francine and Bobby! #steeldrums #Trinidad #Ilovemyneighborhood. pic.twitter.com/KlcOGVPBjq
— Esperance Schaefer MD (@eaks790) August 20, 2022
The Grommets, “The Whole Wide World” at #JPPorchfest #JamaicaPlain pic.twitter.com/nK9W9Mqkby
— Heshan de Silva-Weeramuni🗳 (@wheresmyporsche) August 20, 2022
View this post on Instagram
What an amazing time dancing with Jean Appolon for #JPPorchfest 🇭🇹 pic.twitter.com/PwTehCh50f
— Beya Jiménez (@afrolatinax) August 20, 2022
View this post on Instagram
I apparently only took two photos at #JPPorchfest - of a poetry reading and Sammy meeting a puppy named Bruno - but it was really nice to go to a community celebration today and hear great music! pic.twitter.com/NJtGpiaGwB
— Jessi Murray (@jessimurray) August 21, 2022
Thanks to everyone in Jamaica Plain for #JPPorchfest who bought lemonade and snacks at our stand today. We have a very generous community! Plus, we raised $50 for the @ItalianHome. pic.twitter.com/Wwf0HqbNsi
— Brendan Little (@blittle86) August 20, 2022
Great music today at #JPPorchfest ! pic.twitter.com/4IabKA3CdL
— Marina Berzins McCoy (@marinabmccoy) August 20, 2022