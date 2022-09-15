Get COVID-19 Vaccination During Event at White Stadium and Get $75 Gift Card

This Saturday the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is hosting ‘B Healthy Back-to-School,’ a free COVID-19 vaccination event at White Stadium and anyone who gets vaccinated is eligible to receive a $75 gift card.



The event is from 11 am to 3 pm, and is part of BPHC’s efforts to encourage pediatric vaccination, support a safe and healthy school year, and improve equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to a press release.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available for all attendees ages 6-months and older at the event. There will also be free food, music, and games will also be available at the event. Plus, BPHC will be giving away backpacks to students and families.

BPHC is stressing that with more residents spending time indoors for school and cooler temperatures approaching, increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates of infants and children is a proven and effective strategy for supporting the health and safety of Boston’s students and families.

The CDC has said that Boston’s COVID-19 community risk is low, and BPHC is closely monitoring Boston’s COVID-19 wastewater levels, which have increased by 76.4% during the past two weeks. The rate is now 650 COVID-19 RNA copies per mL and this increase suggests there may be a corresponding rise in cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks (data through September 8), according to the BPHC.

“COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effectively protects children from severe illness, complications, and hospitalization caused by COVID-19,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We understand that parents may still have reservations about getting their children vaccinated, so this event offers them the opportunity to ask questions and get information from trusted health care professionals.”

The new “bivalent” boosters for COVID-19 from Pfizer and Moderna, approved by the FDA on September 1 will be available during Saturday’s clinic. The new booster provides protection against the original COVID-19 strain and the newer Omicron variants. Please note that bivalent boosters are only approved for individuals 12 years and older who have completed their primary series with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines and it has been at least two months since their last primary or booster dose.

Children ages 5-11 years old who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will continue to receive the existing, approved monovalent Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster dose. The CDC recommends that everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations by getting all primary series doses and boosters for their age group.

The B Healthy Back-to-School vaccination event will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 am to 3 pm at White Stadium (450 Walnut Ave., Boston MA 02130). The event is being hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission in partnership with the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Schools, First Ladies & Women Faith Based Leaders of Boston, the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, and CIC Health. For more information about the event, go to boston.gov/bphc-back-to-school .