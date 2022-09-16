Do You Want A Fenced-In Dog Run at Flaherty Playground?

There is no official dog park in Jamaica Plain. Residents have been howling barking asking for one for many years. With its redesign of Flaherty Playground, the city is asking residents to voice their opinion of whether there should be a fenced-in dog run at the soon-to-be renovated spot.



The city is asking residents to take a survey to tell the city if you would like a fenced-in dog run at Flaherty Playground by clicking here. The survey will be available for two weeks starting Sept. 15.

Boston Parks and Recreation held a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss the its latest iteration of a redesigned Flaherty Playground. Flaherty Playground is at the corner of Brookside Avenue and Cornwall Street, and between Washington Street and Amory Street.

The city's first three concepts to redesign the playground didn't include a fenced-in dog run, but after hearing from residents who wanted a canine spot, the latest concept includes a 7,500 sq. ft fenced in area for dogs. The city states that an ideal dog run would be at least 10,000 sq. ft.

The dog run would eliminate the lower-level multi-use open space for field/ball play. The dog run would included a gated entry with fencing, special surfacing such as pea gravel or mulch, shade, a water source, trash bins, and a doggie-bag holder.

Below is just a design showing the fenced-in dog run, not the upper level that would have playground equipment and more.