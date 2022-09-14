Congresswoman Pressley Celebrates Community Servings’ 11th Million Meal Milestone

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley recently visited Community Servings to celebrate the Jamaica Plain nonprofit's 11th million meal served.



“This is a unique model that meets the needs of individuals who are vulnerable and isolated, those that are terminally or chronically ill, that shows that food is also medicine. The fact that they have 100 volunteers a day helping at Community Servings is really a testament to just how many people care,” said Pressley after visiting on Sept. 8.

“Community Servings is celebrating our 11 millionth meal, which we prepared from scratch in our kitchens in Jamaica Plain. These meals go to clients in Boston and across Massachusetts who are struggling with illnesses and unable to shop and cook for themselves. When our delivery drivers show up with our beautifully prepared meals, it’s really sending the message that you’re not forgotten,” said Community Servings CEO David Waters.

“It can just be very lonely, living with illness. Community Servings really becomes not just this essential vehicle for nutrition and health and wellness, but it becomes a lifeline. It becomes community,” added Pressley.