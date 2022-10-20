Police Wants Public’s Help to ID Person of Interest in Stabbing of 91 Year-Old in Franklin Park

The Boston Police are requesting the public's help to identify a person of interest in the stabbing of a 91 year-old longtime community activist.



Franklin Park Coalition member Jean McGuire was attacked on Oct. 11 while walking her dogs as she has done for decades. After the attack she was brought to a hospital and was stable.

Investigation by detectives has led to the recovery of additional surveillance video, and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below-pictured individual, according to BPDnews.com. Police believe that the unknown suspect sustained injuries during the attack and these injuries may have required medical treatment.