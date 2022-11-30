Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies in Jamaica Plain on Dec. 3

The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held this Saturday in Jamaica Plain.



The trolley tour starts and ends at Boston City Hall. In Jamaica Plain the tour will stop and light trees in Hyde Square at 2 pm and at 3 pm at The Monument.

Parking restrictions will be in place near tree-lighting locations and road closures should be anticipated.

Below are the parking restrictions for Jamaica Plain this Saturday.

Perkins Street – noon to 4 pm

Southside (even side) from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Centre Street – noon to 4 pm

Both sides, around the Monument from Hathaway Street to South Street (no postings on South Street)