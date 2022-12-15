Boston Burger Company Now Serving at Costello’s Tavern’s

Burgers and beer -- they go together like, well, burgers and beer! In that spirit, the Boston Burger Company has partnered with Costello's Tavern to run the restaurant's kitchen.



Costello's and Boston Burger Company mutually announced the new relationship on Facebook. Boston Burger Company said they started serving up burgers on Dec. 14 and the Costello's crew will be slinging drinks. You can also order takeout or delivery from Boston Burger Company's website. From the postings, it isn't clear if it's a trial, temporary or permanent relationship.



