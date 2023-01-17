Next Flaherty Playground Renovations Plan to Include Dog Area at Feb. 7 Meeting

So far the plans to renovate the Flaherty Playground have not included a dog area. But after hearing from residents through an online survey and public meetings, it has been made clear to Boston Parks and Recreation personnel that a dog area is desired.



With that in mind, a single plan that incorporates that feedback heard thus far, particularly with a dog area, which hadn't been incorporated into designs before, will be presented at the next community meeting about the playground's renovations.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 6 pm and can be attended via Zoom at this link bit.ly/Flaherty4.