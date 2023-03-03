Four Candidates So Far for Special Election to Fill 10th Suffolk District Seat

Four Democratic candidates have filed paperwork to run for the 10th Suffolk County District rep seat after Rep. Ed Coppinger announced he'd be leaving the job.



After redistricting, a small part of Jamaica Plain became part of the 10th Suffolk District. The majority of the 10th Suffolk District is in West Roxbury, Roslindale, and a little in Brookline.

The four candidates are Roslindale resident Robert Orthman, Jamaica Plain's Garrett Casey, and West Roxbury residents William MacGregor, and David Giordano. All four are Democrats, so they would face off in a May 2 Democratic primary. The winner would advance to a May 30 special election, to face any other party's nominee or independent candidates.

"This district deserves a bold leader on Beacon Hill. Over these next months, I look forward to listening to my neighbors and discussing my track record and sense of urgency to address the high costs of housing, improve public transportation, invest in public education, and support our small businesses,” said Orthman via press release. Orthman is an attorney with the state Department of Early Education, a member of the Ward 20 Democratic Committee and Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale, and was an aide to former District 6 Boston City Councilor John Tobin.

Casey is a policy director for state Sen. Cynthia Creem (D-1st Middlesex and Norfolk).

MacGregor is a loan officer for a mortgage company, and was the chief of staff for former District 6 Boston City Councilor Matt O'Malley. O'Malley has said he is supporting MacGregor.

"We need to swiftly address the Commonwealth's lack of affordable childcare options and affordable and accessible home ownership, tackling the rising costs of living and inflation, supporting our community's mental health in schools and at home, and creating a streamlined process of communication between elected officials and constituents to better address the concerns of residents," said MacGregor via press release, who is a board member of the Charles River/Spring Valley Neighborhood Association.

Giordano is a patent attorney.

West Roxbury resident Brian Gaillardetz also filed paperwork, but has since said he will not run.

Coppinger recently resigned for a new job at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.