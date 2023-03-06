Local JP Quilter Being Featured in Upcoming Show

Jamaica Plain's Susan Krantz has been working with textiles since she was a teenager.



At 9 years of age, her grandmother taught her to knit to distract her from being fidgety. Krantz then took sewing lessons while in high school from a woman who studied in Paris. Quilting was a spontaneous undertaking after purchasing a copy of Georgia Bonesteel’s first book Lap Quilting.

Forty years later she is an avid quilter. From there she went on to working in the bridal industry, textile conservation of quilts and wedding dresses, textile technologist, and is currently employed as Supply Management Specialist in the Clothing and Textile Commodity.

Now as a local member of Rhododendron Needlers Quilt Guild (RNQG), her work will be included in A Community Of Quilters Quilt Show, that will showcase more than 150 quilts at Blue Hills Vocational School in Canton March 18-19.

Quilts in the show are beautifully creative and made by Krantz and her fellow guild members. There will be a Sew A Block activity for anyone to try their hand at sewing and participate in creating a comfort quilt. Guild members will also be available to answer questions, discuss quilting, assist with the quilt scavenger hunt, and there will be periodic docent-led tours of the quilts.

The Quilt Show gallery of handmade quilts, in a variety of artful styles and colors, is open Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.