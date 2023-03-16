Earthquake Relief Concert at Hope Central Church Raises Thousands, Produced by Jamaica Plain Non-Profit

A trio of musicians led by a Grammy-nominated jazz pianist raised money for earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria at the Hope Central Church in Jamaica Plain.



Held on March 10, pianist and Berklee College of Music alum Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, who lives in Boston, but was born and raised in Turkey, was joined by fellow Berklee alumni James Heazlewood Dale on bass and percussionist George Lernis.

Proceeds of all ticket sales were donated to Turkish Philanthropy Funds Earthquake Relief Fund, with the event raising more than $4,000 to help families impacted by the devastating natural disaster.

The concert is the first in a yearlong series of jazz fundraising concerts produced by New England Jazz Connections (NEJC) due to funding from the Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture. NEJC was founded during COVID by Jamaica Plain resident and Berklee professor Greg Loughman.