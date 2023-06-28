Deadline to Sign-up to Perform, Host, Volunteer for JP Porchfest is June 30

Have you ever wanted to host, volunteer or even perform during JP Porchfest? Well, you've got until June 30 to sign-up.



Chris Helms

JP Porchfest is August 19 this year, and it's going to be great time all over the neighborhood.

Artists do not get paid to perform, albeit Dunamis, the nonprofit that organizes the event, piloted a stipend payment in 2021, but they need more sponsorship money to try to pay artists.

And maybe you don't want to perform, but you know someone who would like to perform -- they don't need to live in Jamaica Plain. So tell your mother, tell your brother, your sister and your friends and family. On the JP Porchfest website there's also no mention of whether animals can or cannot perform. So if you've got a very talented dog, cat, or gerbil -- this may be their time to shine!

There's also no audition process -- as anyone who signs up will get a chance to perform.

Got more questions? Check out the JP Porchfest FAQ page, or email jpporchfest@dunamisboston.org.

Click here to sign up to perform, volunteer or host.