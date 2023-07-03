Driving with Revoked License, City Councilor Lara Crashes Into Jamaica Plain House

District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara was the driver in a car accident that sent her 7-year old son to the hospital after she allegedly crashed into a Centre Street home in Jamaica Plain on Friday afternoon.



💢BREAKING💢 City councilwoman Kendra Lara was involved in a motor vehicle accident this afternoon where she struck a house at 803 Centre St in Jamaica Plain while driving her boyfriend’s car with a suspended license. A child was reported to be in the vehicle at the time. pic.twitter.com/44dKAknGX2 — Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) July 1, 2023

Lara's son was taken to Boston Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and received several stitches, reported The Boston Globe.

Boston Police released a redacted report of the incident that occurred around 4:25 pm when the car she was driving hit a house at 803 Centre St., which is near the Soldier's Monument.

The car was unregistered and Lara was operating with a revoked license, no insurance, and an expired inspection sticker. Lara was to be summonsed to appear in West Roxbury Division of Municipal Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, reported The Globe.

Lara's name was redacted from the police report because she was not arrested, but the Globe said the details of the report fit info provided by her chief of staff.

The police report noted that the state Division of Children and Families (DCF) was notified because the child was not riding in a booster seat, which is required according to height and/or weight limits.

The driver of the vehicle, Lara, told police that they swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle pulling away from the curb, but the driver of that vehicle told police they didn't pull away from the curb due to the high rate of speed that Lara was allegedly driving, reported the Globe.

The Globe also noted that Lara, who ran for office with the name of Kendra Hicks, has been cited six times under that name for driving violations since 2013, according to a driver's history report provided to the Globe by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Those citations include failure to wear a seat belt, not having her registration in her possession, and failure to show up for a court date in Connecticut. The report also said her driver’s license was revoked.