City & Boston Schools Discussing ‘A Reimagined White Stadium’ in July 12 Virtual Meeting

City officials are hosting a meeting to discuss revitalizing Franklin Park's White Stadium to be the "centerpiece of Boston Public Schools athletics" on July 12.



White Stadium was constructed in 1945 in the Playstead area of Franklin Park, and since then it has held many sporting events -- football games, track meets, and a lot more. Sadly, the stadium is in disrepair, isn't up to code and doesn't meet accessibility requirements, said the city.

But the city is planning a signifiant investment in the stadium and athletics facilities. After a recent assessment, desired improvements will include an expanded staff office, a modern press box, improved locker rooms, and an 8-lane track, according to the city's website.

Other items on their wish list include: a strength and conditioning suite, a gymnasium, an indoor turf field, a community space, and a student resource space. The FY24 Capital Plan proposes $10.5 million to fund the design.

In April, the city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to lease a portion of the stadium in a public-private partnership. The city says a potential partner would contribute to renovation and maintenance costs, pay rent, and provide community benefits.

Click here to join the virtual meeting via Zoom on July 12 from 6 to 8 pm.

What would you like to see at Franklin Park's White Stadium? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.